LAST CHANCE to get a super-cheap 10.2-inch iPad

Cyber Monday is well and truly here and we are still reeling from all the deals we've seen over the last few days. Honestly, there are offers on brand new hot ticket items that have really surprised us. One such offer is on the brand new 2019 iPad. This 10.2-inch model has been on sale at Target for just $229, this deal has not surprisingly sold out, but keep checking back in case it comes back into stock. And it's still on Amazon as we speak (write) for just $249.

Seriously, this is a really, really cheap deal for such a capable iPad. This latest model has a 10.2-inch Retina display and a A10 fusion chip. It's compatible with the Apple Pencil, making it ideal for creating on the go. And there's up to 10 hours of battery life, so you won't even need to remember your charger.

There's also some really good deals to be had in the UK, including this £298 offer on the 32GB model at Amazon.

If you like the look of these deals but prefer a different model, see our iPad Cyber Monday deals or Apple Cyber Monday deals post, which we're updating live as the offers come in. You'd better act quickly, though, as many of these deals won't be live after today.

Apple iPad 10.2" | 32GB | WiFi: $329 $249 at Amazon

Save $80: This basic-spec 32GB WiFi 10.2-inch iPad is unbelievably cheap right now at Amazon. Various other similar models are sold out already, so act quickly!

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" | 32GB | WiFi: $329 $229 at Target

Save $100: This basic-spec 32GB WiFi 10.2-inch iPad is the cheapest we've ever seen it. This model is going in and out of stock, so it's worth checking back.

TEMPORARILY OUT OF STOCKView Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" | 32GB | WiFi: £349.00 £289 at eBay

Save £60: The savings aren't as big in the UK but this is still a ridiculously cheap price for the brand new iPad. This same version is available on Amazon at £298. There are also Amazon deals on the higher specced versions, such as the 128GB model.



View Deal

Not found what you're after? See all today's best deals below.