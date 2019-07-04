Learn SVG animation with this bundle

Have you always wanted to animate with Scalable Vector Graphics? If so, you'll be able to pick up the basics in no time with the Master SVG Animation Using HTML & CSS: Build 8 Projects bundle.

For a mere $10 you’ll build eight projects that will introduce you to animation using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. You'll discover all sorts of useful insights, including ZSVG programming, the language that allows you to create two-dimensional graphics that scale and can even be manipulated using CSS, HTML, or JavaScript.

This beginner-friendly course will also introduce you to logo design and teach you how to enhance their web design capabilities. Plus you'll learn to add text to your SVG, better understand the syntax, and apply filters to images to take them to the next level.

Get the bundle now for only $10.

