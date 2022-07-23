4 exciting ways that Lego is celebrating its 90th birthday

In case you haven't heard, Lego is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. That's right, the coloured building bricks have been entertaining children (and adults) since 1932 – so of course, it seems only right to celebrate the occasion in true vibrant Lego fashion.

While most birthday parties celebrate with a good old-fashioned knees-up and a slice of cake, Lego is going all out. So we've rounded up some of our favourite ways the toy giant is paying homage to its wonderful 90 years. From Rankin photoshoots to the 'What brick are you?' test, there are plenty of ways to join in the fun. And if you are feeling inspired by all this Lego talk (because let's face it, who wouldn't be?), then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Lego sets for adults.

01. Rankin's Lego photoshoot

(Image credit: Lego/Rankin)

The celeb photographer Rankin has helped Lego to shine a light on its top fans and showcase the fun of Lego bricks. Rankin has shot portraits of Lego lovers from the ages of one to ninety. From Harry Crawford, Lego's youngest official play agent, to model and Lego fan Ellie Goldstein, the shoot is full of colour, character and joy.

Rankin said, "I’ve captured some playful photography in my time, but this campaign has been a truly special one to be involved in. There aren’t many brands who have stood the test of 90 years, have fans across all ages and which still manages to excite and inspire people across the world to be creative every day.”

02. 90 Years of Play brick set

(Image credit: Lego)

We all remember playing with Lego growing up, right? Whether that was following the instructions or creating new worlds and characters from our imagination with a few bricks passed on by someone else. Now Lego has launched a special anniversary 90 Years of Play set with over 1,100 pieces – the perfect set to kickstart or rekindle a passion for Lego. The set is currently available to purchase over on the Lego store for just $49.99 (opens in new tab)/£44.99 (opens in new tab).

Not only is the set packed with a wide range of bricks in different colours and shapes, but it also has a nifty manual that outlines which famous Lego models from the past 90 years you can create from the set. The 90 years of Play set features bricks that will enable you to create 'mini-models' such as the famous pink and white Paradisia cabana and the legendary 1932 Lego Duck.

03. What Lego brick are you?

(Image credit: Lego)

Have you ever wondered what Lego brick you might be? No, us neither, but that didn't stop Lego from adding this fun quiz to its list of celebrations. Simply answer a handful of fun questions on the 90 Year of Play page (opens in new tab), and it'll tell you which Lego brick you are. Apparently, I'm the 2019 cloud tile. I'm not quite sure what to make of that, but take that information as you will.

04. #Lego90years

(Image credit: Lego)

Probably the coolest and most exciting thing to come out of the Lego birthday celebrations is the #Lego90years hashtag. Lego is encouraging people to share their own builds online under the hashtag, and there are already some fascinating contributions from the public. Look up the hashtag on Instagram, and you'll be greeted with a colourful array of builds.

If you'd like to have a go at creating your own Lego build to share under the hashtag, then why not have a look at one of our roundups of the best sets available? We've chosen the best Lego Space sets, Lego architecture sets and best Lego Harry Potter sets, so you have plenty to choose from. Or just scroll down to check out some of the hottest Lego deals.

