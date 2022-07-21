Could this poster contain a big secret about Stranger Things season 5?

If you've been on Creative Bloq at any point in the last month, you may have noticed that we're a little bit obsessed with Stranger Things – and for a good reason. The Netflix hit has turned the internet upside down with its gripping storyline, retro aesthetic and brilliant promotional campaigns. And now, fans have realised that one particular poster has so much more to it than we first imagined.

Fans on TikTok have spotted a fascinating Easter Egg in the ST4 character posters and the theories about it are blowing my mind. As you can see, each character is positioned on the posters above the building they feature in for most of the show. (for example, Hopper and Joy's posters feature the Russian prison). However, Karen Wheeler's poster (yep, Mike's mum) has left fans with some serious questions. (If you still haven't caught up on season four yet, then check out the best TVs for a truly immersive, strange experience).

The TikTok shared by user @colt40tyfive (opens in new tab) (above) points out that Karen Wheeler's poster also features Vecna's infamous house, much like the Hawkins children's posters do. This design is strange because as a side character in the show, why would Karen Wheeler have her own ST4 poster?

Fans in the comments have come up with a number of theories about the poster, and considering how much the Duffer Brothers love a good Easter Egg (especially Stephen King-themed ones), there is every possibility that Karen Wheeler could be playing a bigger role in season 5 than we first imagined. Could she be Vecna's sister, Alice, who we saw in his flashbacks?

One fan commented on the video, "I feel like this is a true theory because when it showed the last scene of episode 9, Alice said, ”Mommy look it's snowing!” and Karen knew something," and another said, "I think Alice is Karen because Nancy said in episode 8 'he showed me my mom'". It would also explain why Vecna chose not to kill Nancy when he drew her into his terrifying upside down-scape.

Why would Karen Wheeler have her own poster? (Image credit: Netflix)

However, some TikTokers were more sceptical of the theory with one user commenting, "Alice’s bones were broken and her eyes were literally sucked in. I swear sometimes I wonder if y'all are watching the same show," and another simply said, "I think it just indicates that she is in Hawkins". However, the creator of the video responded, "If you don’t believe this theory, then tell me why she’s the only side character to get a poster? Why didn’t Enzo get one?".

Either way, you can't deny that the posters are genius. Not only do they look great, but they have managed to spark a huge conversation and draw fans in. This isn't the first set of gorgeous posters to come from the show either. Just a few weeks ago Netflix released nine brilliant posters for each episode of the show designed by Butcher Billy.

We will have to wait until at least 2024 now to find out whether Vecna and Karen Wheeler are unsuspecting siblings in Season 5. In the meantime, why not kill some time by building the Stranger Things Lego set? Or you can have a go at designing your very own Easter egg-riddled posters with the best online poster maker.

