LEGO Build to Give: Share your festive creations

Lego is one of the best creative tools around. Not only can you use it for problem solving and prototyping, you can also free up your mind from the stresses of daily life and get stuck into a themed set of your choice (the Lego Knight Bus is a cracker for any Harry Potter fans out there). The seemingly never-ending styles and shapes that the little brick now comes means you can now build virtually anything your mind can think of, including Christmas decorations.

And Lego's latest campaign is asking the world to do just that. The Build to Give initiative encourages people all over the globe to use spare Lego, either at home or in select Lego stores, to build festive ornaments and upload their creations on social media with #BuildtoGive. For every decoration shared, Lego will donate an entire set to a child in need of play.

You could create a Christmas tree, a reindeer, cake, ornaments for the tree or Santa, even. Alternatively, you could think a little more outside the box and recreate the town of Bethlehem, maybe? If you're stuck for inspiration, the Build to Give web page has a number of ideas, as well as some downloadable instructions on how to build a MySweetHeart pendant (see below).

Download the instructions and start building (Image credit: Lego)

If you want to get involved, Build to Give events are taking place around the world during November and December 2019, which is free for all to join. Simply check the Lego store locator to see what's happening in your area.

