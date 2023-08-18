Lenovo's new games console looks like a Nintendo Switch rival in the making

When we first heard that Lenovo was working on a handheld Windows-running gaming PC, our first thought was that it aims to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck. But we've just seen what are reportedly the first images of the Lenovo Legion Go, and it looks like Lenovo might also have the Nintendo Switch in its sights.

The handheld PC looks like it combines elements of both the Steam Deck and the Switch. Could that be enough to help it find a space in the gaming market

The Lenovo Legion Go's removable controllers remind us of the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons (Image credit: Lenovo via Windows Report)

The apparent images of the handheld Legion Go were reported by Windows Report this week. It looks not unlike the Steam Deck or the Asus ROG Ally, but it also has removable controllers that look very much like the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and a pop-out kickstand like that on the Switch OLED.

Windows Report says the Legion Go has an eight-inch screen – possibly a touchscreen – while the controllers seem to blend the concept of the Switch's Joy-Cons with the contoured design of the Steam Deck. To that, they appear to add a touch pad on the right controller – that's perhaps a strange placement but a touchpad is something of a must for Windows gaming. However, the back of the right controller is said to feature a wheel.

The kickstand looks like it was inspired by the Nintendo Switch OLED (Image credit: Lenovo via Windows Report)

Interestingly, the design of the Lenovo Legion Go looks fairly chunky, diverging from ASUS's approach of slimming things down with the ROG Ally. That could mean it houses a bigger battery, which is something that will be welcome among many Windows gamers. According to Windows Report, the handheld device will run Windows 11 and use AMD Phoenix processors.

Could the Lenovo Legion Go be the best of two worlds? The right control panel has a touchpad. (Image credit: Lenovo via Windows Report)

We've seen a glimpse of handhelds from Lenovo in the past, but the LaVie Mini revealed at CES 2021 seems to have disappeared and the Android-based Legion Play hasn't made it to market either. We'll have to wait to see if the Legion Go makes it further. For now, there is no release date or pricing from Lenovo.

