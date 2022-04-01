This big LG TV's price just got a lot smaller

Looking to elevate your home entertainment with a sizeable new screen? We've found an unmissable deal for you. Right now Best Buy is offering LG's 75-inch 4K NanoCell TV for $899.99, down from $1,099.99. Not only are you saving $200, but you're getting this stunning display for its lowest ever price.

You might be wondering what on earth a NanoCell is. Well, in short, it's LG's own technology that delivers enhanced 4K visuals and vibrant colours, it's slightly cheaper than OLED, but still packs punch when it comes to picture quality. There are also optimised modes for gaming and cinematic movie-watching, and smart features like Google Assistant, built-in Alexa and all your favourite streaming apps.

At less than $900, this TV is an absolute steal. We don't know how long Best Buy will be offering this deal, so don't wait around too long if you're after a big TV at a smaller price, snap it up.

LG NanoCell 4K TV: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This 75-inch TV is an absolute bargain thanks to its incredible picture quality and impressive range of features. If you want one of LG's top TVs for less than this is the deal for you.

LG NanoCell 4K TV: £999 £899 at Curry's

Save £100: If you're based in the UK then you can still save on this fantastic 75-inch TV. Right now Currys is offering £100 of its usual price, a great price for such an immersive viewing experience and great features.

