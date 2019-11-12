Lightning sale! 50% off Faber-Castell pencils

You don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get your hands on some great deals. Amazon's Hidden Gems Sale deals store is open now until 23:59 tonight (Tuesday 12 November), and it's serving up some awesome bargains.

This set of Faber-Castell Artist Colour Pencils must be up there with some of the best Black Friday deals for artists and creatives. With a hefty 50% off, the pencil set is down from £370 to £185.60! It went live this afternoon at 13:40 but blink and you'll miss it, it's only live until 19:40. Don't miss out!

But if you want to take advantage of this great price on more traditional tools, here are all the details of this arty deal.

Faber-Castell 120 Artist Colour Pencils: RRP £370 £185.60 @Amazon

Save £185.60: Get this set of 120 Polychromos Artist Colour Pencils with an impressive 50% off. The pencils' oil-pastel lead is highly pigmented, smudge-proof and light-resistant, and this professional set also comes complete with a carrying case.

