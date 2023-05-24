Live
PlayStation Showcase 2023 live blog: the biggest PS5 game design news
All the latest news as it happens.
The PS5 and PSVR 2 hype is mounting. Tonight's PlayStation Showcase 2023 livestream is the year's biggest event and will give us a clear idea of where Sony sees video games, game design and gaming tech in the years to come.
The PS5 has seen a sales boom this year, and you can read my PlayStation 5 review to see why this console matters and how Sony is affecting how games are designed. You can watch the event live here (above) or tune in to news on Sony's PlayStation YouTube channel and Twitch from 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm British Time.
I've been reporting on video games for more than 20 years and am the ex-Editor of Official PlayStation Magazine, so you can trust me when I say tonight's event will be a big one. I'll be live blogging to bring you the news as it happens, commenting below on what the announcements mean for gamers and game developers alike.
There are many outlying rumours that include news on the long-running saga around the Metal Gear Solid remake, now perhaps exclusively for PS5, as well as speculation of Bloodborne 2, the new game from Days Gone developer Bend Studios and even a new Astro Bot adventure.
If you're expecting news on the highly-anticipated Ghost Of Tsushima 2 tonight then you may be disappointed as it seems this won't make an appearance. There may be news on a new game from Media Molecule though, so fans of this inventive studio could be in luck. This comes on the heels of Media Molecule saying its winding down support for the excellent Dreams creator tool.
There are strong rumours of DLC for God Of War Ragnarök and a multiplayer add-on for Horizon Forbidden West, and given PlayStation president Jim Ryan could be talking about Sony's live service games, perhaps this will happen.
Ryan has also recently been excited for PSVR 2 with sales that are improving and with around 100 games in development for Sony's new virtual reality headset. This month he said in Japan's Famitsu magazine, as reported by UploadVR:
"It may be a bit premature to judge the adoption of PS VR2 as it has only recently launched, but I am pleased to have received a large amount of positive feedback from our users and the media.
"I mentioned a few of the supported titles earlier, but we have released over 40 titles across the launch window, with many more titles upcoming for 2023 and beyond. We will continue our push, both for the purchasers of PS VR2 to be able to enjoy it in the long term, and for us to be able to ensure our profits."
What else? I'd bank on gameplay from Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us multiplayer offshoot, as well as possibly news on the Uncharted spin-off that leaked, kind of, in the PS5 sizzle reel ad from January.
What can we expect later tonight from Sony? We're almost certain to get new gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This is the PS5-only sequel to the massively successful Spidey game that released on PS4. With Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse releasing next month Sony could even tease a tie-in, but that's a stretch. What's perhaps more likely is a tease of how Insomniac's other Marvel game, Wolverine, fits into its Spider-Man universe.
