It's (almost) official: Sony's PS5 Pro is (probably) coming soon

By Daniel Piper
published

What to expect from the (next) next-gen console.

Ah, the PS5 Pro. Sony's much-rumoured souped-up PlayStation 5 console has been on the cards for a while now, despite the fact that the original console only dropped in 2020. And now, we might finally have an idea of when it's on the way.

We've heard lots of reports that a redesigned PS5 is on the way, complete with detachable disk drive. But this might not be the 'Pro' version of the console – instead, a more powerful PlayStation 5 is set to land next year, according to a reputable PlayStation leaker. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

PS5 console with black faceplates on a red background

The current PS5 only landed in 2020 (Image credit: Sony/Future)

Tom Henderson at Inside Gaming (opens in new tab) claims that while the PS5 with detachable disk drive will arrive this year, the PS5 Pro will land in 2024. Indeed, the former is apparently "just the beginning of new hardware coming to PlayStation users this generation".

While the report doesn't mention specs, we've already heard plenty of rumours about what could be in store. The headline news (opens in new tab) is that the PS5 Pro's GPU that could offer up to twice the performance of that of the PS5. It's also said to be capable of running 4K games natively, and at a higher FPS than the PS5.

A detail shot of the PS5.

Do we need a 'Pro' version so soon? (Image credit: Sony)

Meanwhile, Sony is said to be developing its own version NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech, offering supersampling exclusive to the PlayStation 5 Pro. DLSS is rumoured to be hitting the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it seems Sony is already one step ahead.

But the fan response to the news is curiously mixed. While some are excited at the prospect of a new console, others aren't sure there's a need for it yet. Indeed, the PS5 itself has only just become widely available (opens in new tab), and 

Time will tell what Sony has in store for the PS5 Pro – if we can actually get hold of it once it becomes available, that is. Don't fancy waiting? check out today's best games console deals below – and be sure to take a look at these awesome Nintendo Switch deals.

Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

