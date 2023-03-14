It's (almost) official: Sony's PS5 Pro is (probably) coming soon

Ah, the PS5 Pro. Sony's much-rumoured souped-up PlayStation 5 console has been on the cards for a while now, despite the fact that the original console only dropped in 2020. And now, we might finally have an idea of when it's on the way.

We've heard lots of reports that a redesigned PS5 is on the way, complete with detachable disk drive. But this might not be the 'Pro' version of the console – instead, a more powerful PlayStation 5 is set to land next year, according to a reputable PlayStation leaker. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

The current PS5 only landed in 2020 (Image credit: Sony/Future)

Tom Henderson at Inside Gaming (opens in new tab) claims that while the PS5 with detachable disk drive will arrive this year, the PS5 Pro will land in 2024. Indeed, the former is apparently "just the beginning of new hardware coming to PlayStation users this generation".

While the report doesn't mention specs, we've already heard plenty of rumours about what could be in store. The headline news (opens in new tab) is that the PS5 Pro's GPU that could offer up to twice the performance of that of the PS5. It's also said to be capable of running 4K games natively, and at a higher FPS than the PS5.

Do we need a 'Pro' version so soon? (Image credit: Sony)

Meanwhile, Sony is said to be developing its own version NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech, offering supersampling exclusive to the PlayStation 5 Pro. DLSS is rumoured to be hitting the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it seems Sony is already one step ahead.

But the fan response to the news is curiously mixed. While some are excited at the prospect of a new console, others aren't sure there's a need for it yet. Indeed, the PS5 itself has only just become widely available (opens in new tab), and

All the rumors for a PS5 Pro make no sense market-wise. No need for it hardware or software side. The base model barely became actually available generally speaking. pic.twitter.com/KGHzRs2CaGMarch 14, 2023 See more

I swear to God if the PS5 Pro rumors end up being realThe thing has barely been out for 3 years and still only has a handful of exclusive games for it, you CANNOT expect people to buy a fancy upgraded more powerful version of it that's madnessMarch 14, 2023 See more

Can't say I'm excited for this. The increasingly minimal differences in console generations doesn’t feel like it needs even more granularity to me. I'd rather games get better optimized for this look gen until substantially better tech available. https://t.co/Y0Hvw1gt5CMarch 14, 2023 See more

Time will tell what Sony has in store for the PS5 Pro – if we can actually get hold of it once it becomes available, that is.

