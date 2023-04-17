The MacBook Pro M2 13-inch is down by $200 in stunning deal

The versatile MacBook Pro, 13-inch, with M2 chip, is down to its previous December 2022 all-time low. Over at Amazon you can get the portable Pro laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage down from $1,299 to $1,099, saving you $200 (opens in new tab).

The MacBook Pro 13-inch is the newest small MacBook Pro from Apple. It offers users enhanced performance thanks to Apple's new M2 chip. See our MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review for more details, or scroll down and see the key points. We also have a guide to the best 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 prices for more deals.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) down to new low

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M2, 2022): $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The latest MacBook Pro offers users efficient and improved performance thanks to the improved M2 chip. This device was only released in June, so this 15% saving is an excellent deal.

If you live elsewhere or stock runs out on the deal above, you can check out the best MacBook Pro 13 deals in your area in the list below.

