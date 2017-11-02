Make your photos shine with 50% off Hydra Pro 4

We're busily gearing up to bring you the best discounts for creatives on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 at Creative Bloq at the moment, but we're still making time to find you great daily deals as well. For today's daily deal, we've got you a great discount on a high-dynamic-range (HDR) photo editing app.

If a standard picture is worth a thousand words, just imagine how many books you'll be able to fill when you take your photography to the next level with HDR photo editing app Hydra Pro 4. Get this app for Mac on sale for 50% off the retail price.

Hydra Pro 4 makes it easy to pull out the best elements from photos taken at different exposures. You'll be able to easily enhance the details that make a photo stand out no matter where you share it. With HDR editing, you'll be able to capture darks and lights the way they are meant to appear, draw out contrasts and make your photos truly pop.

Hydra Pro 4's all-new computation and display architecture is optimised specifically to give you total control over every aspect of your HDR photo editing experience.

You can get Hydra Pro 4 on sale for just $24.99 (approx £19). That's a saving of 50% off the retail price for a tool that will make your photos stand out, so grab this deal today.

