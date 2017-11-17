Make your photos shine with this Photoshop bundle deal

If you've seen our Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday 2017 early deals pages, you'll know we're working hard to bring designers, illustrators and artists the best bargains on creative tools this November. And here's another one on a game-changing Photoshop CC and Lightroom CC course bundle.

Adobe has set the gold standard for photo editing and so much more with Photoshop. You can take your work to the next level by learning from the experts to use this powerful tool from Adobe with the Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle. You can get this collection of courses on sale now for $29 (approx £22). As we also have an exclusive 15% discount on Creative Cloud subscriptions until 27 November, now is the time to get into Photoshop, Lightroom and Adobe's other great programs.

Photoshop is a powerful program that can seem overwhelming when you're first learning it. This bundle will take away your fears by teaching you the ins and outs of the app so that you can master every aspect of it. You'll get access to eight courses packed with 214 lessons, each with actionable information that will teach you how to master lighting effects, create cinematic gradients, colour black and white photos and much more.

The Adobe Photoshop and Editing Mastery Bundle is valued at $1,210. You can get it on sale right now for 97% off the retail price. That's an amazing saving on a course bundle that can help all creatives, so grab it today.

The courses included in the bundle are:

Master Photoshop Light Effects & Style Your Images

Design a Unique Bookstore-Quality Photo Book with Blurb

Fine Art Compositing with Photoshop CC

Lightroom CC Crash Course

Amber & Teal: Cinematic Color Grading in Photoshop

Master the Art of Coloring Black and White Photographs

Photoshop CC: Digital Art Pro Techniques

Portrait Photography Masterclass

