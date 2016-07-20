Making art can reduce stress – no matter how good (or bad) you are

It might come as a surprise for artists and creative directors facing the pressure of a looming deadline, but a recent study has found that the process of making art can reduce a person’s stress levels. On top of that, it also turns out that those with zero artistic talent can benefit from picking up a pencil or paintbrush and getting creative.

Published in Art Therapy: Journal of the American Art Therapy Association , the study headed up by Girija Kaimal, EdD traces the correlation between creating art and the release of a stress-related hormone called cortisol. The findings revealed that out of the study’s 39 participants, who each spent 45 minutes creating any art of their choice, an overwhelming 75% saw a dramatic reduction in their cortisol levels.

While it isn’t a 100% success rate, the study certainly suggests an interesting link between art and relaxation. After the study each participant provided a written response, with many indicating that they would like to make more art in the future. So even if you’re not particularly artistic, why not try creating something? You’ve got nothing to lose, except your stress.