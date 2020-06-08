Fan ‘fixes’ video game logo – but is it better than the original?

We've seen lots of designers tackle existing logos, from complete redesigns to subtle fixes. This latest effort falls into the latter category – but proves that even the tiniest tweak can make a major difference.

One Reddit user wasn't completely happy with the logo for Tripwire Interactive's Maneater, a brand new open-world video game in which the player assumes the role of, you guessed it, a shark. With a tiny bit of Photoshop magic, the shark's mouth has been reversed so that is now about to chomp on the 'MAN' section of the title, making it a much more logical logo for the game (check out our logo design inspiration guide for more innovative examples).

It just goes to show that you don't always need a bunch of complex Photoshop actions to make a difference – sometimes a simple 'Flip' will suffice. Many Reddit users prefer the updated version, with several commenting that it makes more sense. Some, however, feel that the original version is more balanced with the jaws pointing the right – since we read from left to right. One user proposed yet another version (below), which several Redditors called "the best option by far".

Could this be the ultimate version? (Image credit: Tripwire Interactive/shockwave414 on Reddit)

For us, shockwave414's attempt (above) could be the ultimate version of the logo. Not only is the appropriate section of the title being 'eaten', but the correct sense balance and movement is created by the jaws pointing to the right. Removing the jaws from the middle also clears up any confusion over the title – this is clearly a logo for Maneater, not Man Eater.

Whichever option you prefer, there's no doubt that when it comes to a successful logo, details matter – especially when there's an internet full of designers ready to pounce on any mistakes. One designer recently performed a public service by redesigning some of the most hilariously bad logos in existence. Indeed, if even the tiniest aspect of a logo would benefit from a redesign, it probably isn't going to make our list of the best logos of all time.

Read more: