New Adobe Creative Cloud logo is much more... creative

With over 50 Adobe apps available, you'd be forgiven for sometimes struggling to tell them apart. In an attempt to address the issue, Adobe has begun updating its entire brand identity, and the most dramatic change so far is a brand new icon for Adobe Creative Cloud.

A far cry from its current red-and-white iteration, the new Creative Cloud icon (below) features the logo atop a bright, colourful gradient which "brings the colours of [Adobe's] product brands" together. Check out the best Creative Cloud Plans if you're ready to get to grips with its many creative apps, from Illustrator to Photoshop.

Old (left) vs. new (right) (Image credit: Adobe)

The new splash of colour certainly helps Creative Cloud look a little more, well, creative. As the umbrella that unites Adobe's many apps, it makes sense for it to enjoy a more artistic appearance – since that's what Creative Cloud is all about. The previous icon looks positively corporate in comparison.

It isn't just Creative Cloud that's enjoying a new coat of paint. The Adobe logo itself has been given a more subtle makeover, with a slightly different hue of red. In a blog post about the identity refresh, Adobe calls the new colour "warmer and more contemporary".

"Warmer and more contemporary" (aka "more red") (Image credit: Adobe)

Across the board, Adobe is tweaking icons for all of its products with the removal of borders (taking them even further into the realm of flat design), and the addition of rounded edges to any icons that were previously square. Both changes are designed "so that the system can flex to accommodate a range of operating systems and devices".

When it comes to helping to tell the products apart, Adobe says that as it rolls out more updated icons, it will be "using colour to organise products into categories such as Video & Motion or Photography, to ensure customers can easily find the products they need".

As if the Photoshop logo couldn't get any simpler (Image credit: Adobe)

While Creative Cloud undoubtably contains some of the best software for digital art, the sheer amount on offer can sometimes be confusing (check out this unmissable video explaining all 50+ Adobe apps). It's great to see Adobe take some measures to help users differentiate between apps, as well as highlighting the creative aspect of Creative Cloud. Check out today's best Creative Cloud deals below.

