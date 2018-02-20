Manage projects like a pro with Aeon Timeline 2

Keeping projects on track can be a pain, especially when you're trying to balance more than one at a time. Without proper management, important tasks can fall through before you ever get to them. Keep your plan on schedule and get things done more on time with Aeon Timeline 2, on sale for just $19.99 (approx. £14).

It's nearly impossible for a single person to keep track of every part of a big project without a little help. Aeon Timeline 2 is the answer to your problems. This timeline building app for Mac and Windows will handle the organisation for you, making it easy for anyone to manage a workload efficiently and get everything done on time. With this app, all the information you need is right at your fingertips, exactly when you need it.

Aeon Timeline 2 usually retails for $50, but you can save 60% right now. That means you pay just $19.99 (approx. £14) for this tool that will help you get more done, so grab this deal today!

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at:deals@creativebloq.com.

Related articles: