Master architectural visualisation with issue 246 of 3D World

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we explore the rapidly growing area of architectural visualisation. With a mix of features, interviews and training, you'll soon be on the road to mastering your own archviz projects.

Feature: the state of the art

Discover architectural visualisation

In this feature, we take a good look at this growth area, talking to leading industry figures, including Jeff Mottle of CG architect.

Tutorial: X-Particles fluid sims

Replicate the opening titles of Daredevil

In this tutorial, industry expert and product manager at Insydium, Mike Batchelor, shows you how to create awesome viscous fluid sims.

Tutorial: Create a gift box in ZBrush

Master ZBrush hard surface modelling

ZBrush expert Maya Jermy shows you how to get to grips with the hard surface toolset to create a gift box model.

Feature: Build an archviz scene

Build a stunning lakeside house in 3ds Max

Recreate our cover image by following veteran artist Carlos Lucio, who shares his process for building archviz scenes.

Feature: Welcome to Marwen

Discover virtual filmmaking

Ian Failes takes a trip to Marwen, getting the lowdown on the latest tools and techniques for virtual filmmaking.

