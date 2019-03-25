Master architectural visualisation with issue 246 of 3D World

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we explore the rapidly growing area of architectural visualisation. With a mix of features, interviews and training, you'll soon be on the road to mastering your own archviz projects.
We take a look inside the issue to find out what else is in store...
Buy issue 246 of 3D World here
Feature: the state of the art
In this feature, we take a good look at this growth area, talking to leading industry figures, including Jeff Mottle of CG architect.
Tutorial: X-Particles fluid sims
In this tutorial, industry expert and product manager at Insydium, Mike Batchelor, shows you how to create awesome viscous fluid sims.
Tutorial: Create a gift box in ZBrush
ZBrush expert Maya Jermy shows you how to get to grips with the hard surface toolset to create a gift box model.
Feature: Build an archviz scene
Recreate our cover image by following veteran artist Carlos Lucio, who shares his process for building archviz scenes.
Feature: Welcome to Marwen
Ian Failes takes a trip to Marwen, getting the lowdown on the latest tools and techniques for virtual filmmaking.
Subscribe to 3D World here
Read more: