Master Maya Hair in issue 232 of 3D World - out now!

The latest issue of 3D World is out now, and it's packed with pages of 3D and VFX tips and tutorials, tool tests and pro insights.

Not only does the new issue of 3D World reveal the secrets behind the art of title sequences, but we also bring you a tutorial on creating your own Hairy monster as seen on the cover, answer your CG questions in our Q&A section, review the latest gear and delve into the latest releases, to inform your buying decisions!

Tanya Combrinck explores the latest trends and techniques behind the mysterious art of the title sequence, looking at 'Jessica Jones' and 'Anne with an E', among others. Learn how to intepret a brief to produce your own, with insights into the thought processes of the best out there.

Maya Hair

Two of the artists from world famous the Mill NYC, delve into a recent project to show you how to make the most of Maya's hair tools, to create a giant furry monster. Follow along with the in-depth step by step tutorial.

3dsMax modeling tips

Max expert, Simon Edwards, brings you a collection of top tips for working on modeling projects. His industry experience has given him many insights into best working practices, which he now hands on to you.

Carboard VR

If you've ever wanted to dabble with virtual reality but have been put off by the price then this is the training for you. Oscar Juarez, takes you through his process for developing a 3d archviz scene, for experiencing with carboard VR, google's cheaper alternative to the more expensive HMDs.

Q and A section

Our regular Q and A section is back, as always, answering your questions and helping you to overcome any issues you might be having with your projects.