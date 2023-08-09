Those 'melting' PS5 reports are a little alarming

By Daniel Piper
published

This could be Sony's biggest design debacle yet.

Image of the PS5
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Tom Eversley)

The PS5 has sold like hot cakes since its 2020 release, leading to supply issues that have only begun to clear up in the last 12 months. But if you are one of the lucky owners of Sony's next-gen console, you might want to be careful of pushing it too hard – as some gamers have begun to discover. 

Somewhat alarmingly, multiple PS5 owners at a recent e-sports tournament experienced a 'melting' issue, with the console's USB port getting so hot that it has detached from the machine itself and become stuck inside whatever accessory was using it. (Feeling brave? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

See more

The phenomenon was noticed at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) tournament, an annual esports event focussed on fighting games – an event, ironically, owned by Sony since 2021. Several PS5 owners took to Twitter and Reddit after the August event to share images of melted plastic contaminating various USB jacks. 

See more

It's curious that the incidents appear to have all taken place at the same event, and suggests that this issue isn't necessarily plaguing home users. Tournaments see consoles placed under unusually high stress, with a large volume of machines connected to various accessories.

PS5 review; a photo of a PlayStation 5 on a table next to a TV

The size of the PS5's heat sink was reduced in 2021 (Image credit: Future)

That said, the melting suggests a design flaw in terms of a lack of heat dissipation – something that's particularly alarming considering that Sony recently made the PS5 lighter – and hotter – by reducing the size of the console's heat sink.

With rumours suggesting we're in for either a PS5 Slim or a PS5 Pro as soon as 2024, gamers might not have too long to wait for graphical advancements including an 8K “performance mode”, and accelerated ray tracing. But top of many a gamer's wish list might be improved heat management.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles