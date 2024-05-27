This Memorial Day AirPods Pro 2 deal is a no-brainer
The latest Gen of Pro AirPods for $189? Sign me up!
Some deals sell themselves. Take the latest generation of AirPods Pro – the popular Apple earbud headphones. Right now they're down from $249 to $189 over at Amazon – that's close to their all-time low price.
The best price I've seen the AirPods Pro 2 go for is $179, so this is a pretty great deal for Memorial Day. And these are the second generation of the earbuds, which we gave a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our ears-on review. Of course, if you want the creme de la creme of Apple headphones, I'd suggest looking at the current best AirPods Max prices, but you'll probably have to pay more than double the price of these AirPods Pro!
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Was: $249
Now: $189 at Amazon
Save: $60
Overview: The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) a reliable pair of earphones that pump out a great sound and fantastic noise cancellation. More subtle than the larger AirPods Max, these iconically designed earphones are portable with unmatched sound quality, and the charging case is a little joy to use. This writer has a pair, and I absolutely love them!
Key features: The best part of the AirPods Pro – other than the supreme sound quality – is that they have built-in Siri to listen to your commands, touch controls to swipe for volume adjustment, and up to 30 hours of battery life for all those long work commutes. The AirPods Pro suction tips create a sound seal for full immersion and ultimate comfort levels too.
Price history: They retail at $249, though I have seen them sell for $179 before. This current price of $189 is close to the all-time lowest price that I've ever seen on Amazon.
Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | B&H: $224.99
Reviews: We love them. We love them enough to give them a 4.5 star rating. We loved the mind-blowing efficiency in blocking outside noise, and the rich and detailed sound quality when listening to music. Our sister site, WhatHi-Fi described the AirPods Pro 2 as the "best-sounding AirPods" in its five-star review of the earphones.
Not interested in the second-generation AirPods Pro version? Take a look at these best AirPods alternatives, or save some money by downgrading with other fantastic deals on the standard Apple AirPods Pro below.
