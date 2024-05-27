This Memorial Day AirPods Pro 2 deal is a no-brainer

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Was: $249

Now: $189 at Amazon

Save: $60

Overview: The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) a reliable pair of earphones that pump out a great sound and fantastic noise cancellation. More subtle than the larger AirPods Max, these iconically designed earphones are portable with unmatched sound quality, and the charging case is a little joy to use. This writer has a pair, and I absolutely love them!

Key features: The best part of the AirPods Pro – other than the supreme sound quality – is that they have built-in Siri to listen to your commands, touch controls to swipe for volume adjustment, and up to 30 hours of battery life for all those long work commutes. The AirPods Pro suction tips create a sound seal for full immersion and ultimate comfort levels too.

Price history: They retail at $249, though I have seen them sell for $179 before. This current price of $189 is close to the all-time lowest price that I've ever seen on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | B&H: $224.99

Reviews: We love them. We love them enough to give them a 4.5 star rating. We loved the mind-blowing efficiency in blocking outside noise, and the rich and detailed sound quality when listening to music. Our sister site, WhatHi-Fi described the AirPods Pro 2 as the "best-sounding AirPods" in its five-star review of the earphones.

