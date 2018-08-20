Microsoft eBay sale sees Surface prices slashed

If you're on the lookout for a laptop bargain, and you have the good fortune to be living in Australia, today could be your lucky day. That's because this flash Microsoft eBay sale has seen the price of a select Surface laptop model slashed by 20 per cent.

Running until 22 August, this sale has seen some of the most popular and powerful products from Microsoft fly off the digital shelves. You'll have to be fast if you want to scoop up this bargain, as once stocks are gone, they're gone.

To cash in on this incredible discount, just enter the code PSURFACE20 at the checkout and save 20 per cent on the listed price. Check out what's left to snap up with the deals below, and remember, all prices listed are in Australian dollars.

Related articles: