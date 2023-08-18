Hurry! Only 11 hours left on this Surface Pro 9 deal that cuts $400 off price

One of the best tablets for creatives, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is the latest edition in the company's range of high-end, 2-in-1 tablet devices – and is on sale for a limited time only. You can save $400 on this tablet from Best Buy right now, as part of its promotional flash sale.

While there's a chance that this deal might extend longer than Best Buy's daunting countdown clock, do you really want to chance it? This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this 12th-gen i7 Surface Pro 9 model and this impressive $400 saving knocks the price down to just $1,199.99 for the package of 16GB RAM, with 256GB storage and running Windows 11. In the UK, you can save £300 at Amazon on this model.

Powerful enough to run Photoshop and fast enough for multitasking, this 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid is hugely popular with students, and the built-in kickstand makes it easy to use when commuting. It's worth mentioning that accessories are sold separately, so you might want to get yourself one of the best stylus pens and a separate tablet keyboard to complete the setup.

The best deal today on the Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Was: $1,599.99

Now: $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save: $400 Overview: Released in October 2022, the Surface Pro 9 is the latest edition to Microsoft's popular range of high-end tablets. The 2-in-1 device can function as both a creative tablet and laptop workstation making it a great choice for both students and professional creatives. Key features: The Surface Pro 9 is similar to its predecessor, the Surface Pro 8, with a slimline design and 13-inch, 120Hz touchscreen. It can be used as a drawing tablet with the Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus (sold separately) and the Intel Core i7 processor helps you get the job done. Release date: October 2022. Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Surface Pro 9 listed for on Amazon, after it briefly dropped to just $1349.99 back in July during Prime Day sales. In the UK, this model is currently listed for £1,299. This deal will save you $400 which is a steal! Current price: B&H: $1729.95 | Amazon: $1,199.99 Review consensus: We gave the Surface Pro 9 a glowing 4-star review when we tested it last year, and found that the only variant of this tablet worth investing in is the one equipped with the Intel Core i7 processor over the i5 option, if you're going to use heavy-duty creative software. Digital Camera World ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3 ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑



The best deals and lowest prices on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in your region and worldwide can be found using our clever deals widget below. It updates constantly, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy. Keep an eye on our best Surface Pro 9 prices page for year-round savings.