This sleek minimalist design is what I want Nintendo Switch Pro to look like

For years, we've heard rumours of an upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro or Nintendo Switch 2. There's still nothing official from Nintendo, but if it is working on the concept for a Switch sequel, it could do worse than take a look at this super sleek handheld console design concept.

For a university project on techno aesthetic detailing at Karnavati University, India, Nidharshan Suresh deigned a gaming console concept envisaged for the Stockholm-based audio electronics company Teenage Engineering. But since Teenage Engineering doesn't actually produce gaming consoles, Nintendo could take some notes.

Nidharshan's concept for a minimalist handheld console (Image credit: Nidharshan Suresh)

Nidharshan's concept certainly has a Teenage Engineering look to it with its titanium silver grey finish and minimalist design. In TE's own products, this look is associated with the almost meditative level of stoic design that appeals to audiophiles, but Nidarshan shows that the same aesthetic can provide a breath of fresh air in the usually much louder design language of gaming.

The designer's objective was to create a handheld console that "blends into any environment, triggers the nostalgic feeling and provides fun to users.” He used parallel prototyping with thermocol models to fine-tune a design that puts a strong focus on ergonomics in a bid to improve comfort for long gaming sessions.

The slimness is a world away from chunky consoles like the Steam Deck and is intended to prevent finger fatigue. Meanwhile, orange, black and white joystick and D-pad buttons add subtle colour accents that make for a super sleek look. I love Nidharshan's sketches and workings for the project.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nidharshan Suresh) (Image credit: Nidharshan Suresh)

You can see more of the designs at Nidharshan's Behance profile. Will we get a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro? Nintendo has denied any plans for an imminent release, and the latest reports suggest we'll be waiting until at least next year. In the meantime, we're tracking the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices on current consoles (see below for current deals in your area).