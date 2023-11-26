The Rolls-Royce of coffee machines is over $100 off for Cyber Monday

I'm not sure exactly when I became a 'coffee person'. Where once I cringed at the "don't talk to my until I've had my coffee" types, now I'd really prefer it if, for God's sake, you would stop talking to me until I've had my coffee(s). I think it might have something to do with my Moccamaster coffee maker – something that was gifted to me two christmases ago and, without meaning to get all Obi-wan Kenobi about it, turned me into the very thing I swore to destroy.

It even looks beautiful next to some Photoshopped croissants (Image credit: Technivorm)

You're a creative, right? You appreciate good design? You also appreciate perfectly brewed, delicately flavoured, pitch-black pour-over coffee, yes? Of course you do – I see you. But if you haven't discovered the Moccamaster KBGV Select, then I'm afraid you're not yet the creative you were born to be. You haven't entered your ultimate form. But guess what – help is at hand. Because it's on sale (and this is a deals post).

Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: $359 $251 at Amazon

Save $108: You can currently save 30% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

Right now on Amazon, the Moccamaster KBGV Select is 30% off, bringing the price down from $359 to $251. And if it sounds a lot for a coffee maker, let me tell you – its almost worth it for the design alone – this thing wouldn't look out of place in a kitchen from any of the last five decades. Firing up the Moccamaster is my favourite part of my morning, and I'm so (unhealthily) attached to it that I have been known to take it on holiday with me. Utterly impractical? Yes. Worth it? Kind of. Right, now that I've shared the good news of this miracle deal with you, I'm going to down another coffee and resume updating the MacBook Cyber Monday deals blog.