Movie poster concepts celebrate pop art legend

Famous for his vibrant paintings of celebrities and tins of soup, Andy Warhol was one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century. His work popularised pop art and left a huge impact on other artists and culture as a whole.
This week marks the 30th anniversary of Andy Warhol's death, so to pay tribute to the artist and his work, Shutterstock has teamed up with a range of artists to produce this series of concept Oscar poster designs.
The Oscars and Andy Warhol might seem like a strange combination, but with movies representing celebrity and mass marketing, perhaps they're the perfect subject for a pop art makeover after all.
And with the Oscars only just round the corner, there's no better time to reflect on the artist-in-chief of pop art and the legacy he left behind.
Related articles: