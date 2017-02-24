Topics

Movie poster concepts celebrate pop art legend

Artists pay tribute to Andy Warhol with a series of striking poster designs.

Famous for his vibrant paintings of celebrities and tins of soup, Andy Warhol was one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century. His work popularised pop art and left a huge impact on other artists and culture as a whole.

This week marks the 30th anniversary of Andy Warhol's death, so to pay tribute to the artist and his work, Shutterstock has teamed up with a range of artists to produce this series of concept Oscar poster designs.

The Oscars and Andy Warhol might seem like a strange combination, but with movies representing celebrity and mass marketing, perhaps they're the perfect subject for a pop art makeover after all.

And with the Oscars only just round the corner, there's no better time to reflect on the artist-in-chief of pop art and the legacy he left behind.

Hidden Figures gets an Idelle Weber-style reimagining courtesy of Alice Li

Peter Blake provided the inspiration for Kate Crotty's Moonlight poster

Is this how Richard Hamilton would create a poster for Hacksaw Ridge? Brandon Lee thinks so

The comic book stylings of Roy Lichtenstein inspired Alice Lee's Arrival poster

Andy Warhol himself provided the inspiration for this Fences poster by Terrence Morash

Eric Sams took his cues from Ed Ruscha to create this Manchester By The Sea poster

Robert Rauschenberg was the foundation to Michael Wong's Hell Or High Water poster concept

Flo Lau's hypnotic Lion poster took its lead from Bruce Gray

Abbey Katz's La La Land poster pays tribute to Eduardo Paolozzi

