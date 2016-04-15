Peter Blake's pop art Bentley

Volkswagen-owned luxury car maker Bentley Motors has teamed up with British pop art legend, Sir Peter Blake, to create a one-off Bentley Continental GT. The special car has been created to raise money for the Care2Save Charitable Trust, which provides palliative and hospice care around the world.

The Crewe-based car maker commissioned Sir Peter, who designed the album artwork for The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, to deliver the world's first pop art Bentley, drawing on inspiration from his career at the forefront of the British pop art movement.

Possibly the most striking feature of Sir Peter's bold vision – instantly recognisable as a Sir Peter trademark – is a St James Red heart motif hand painted onto a Continental Yellow bonnet, a symbol in-keeping with the compassionate work of hospices.

The rest of the car continues the traditional collage theme with St Luke's Blue dominating the exterior panels, with a British Racing Green lower body and a Fuchsia pink-coloured radiator shell adding visual drama.

The collage continues into the cabin, with each seat trimmed in a different hide colour – Cumbrian Green, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan and Hotspur – and the same colours are echoed on the steering wheel. A vivid pink leather gear lever stands out against the centre console, dashboard and interior door panels, all veneered by Bentley's craftspeople in Piano Black.

Sir Peter's signature is incorporated onto the fascia panel and embroidered on all four seat headrests, and a distinctive treadplate, marked 'No. 1 of 1' and signifying that this is a Sir Peter Blake design, finishes the car.

Sir Peter said: "I am proud to have been involved with transforming this beautiful car, and have enormous admiration for the people at Bentley who brought my design into being, to produce this one-off lovely car."

The car will be auctioned for charity by Bonhams at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 24 June.