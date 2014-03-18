Stunning portraits mix drawing and digital with a pop art twist

We love the detailed portraits that Sam Green produces

We've seen some captivating portraits by modern illustrators over the years and yet, we're still coming across wholly original and unique ways of depicting people. Sam Green is one such portrait extraordinaire, who creates gorgeous, detailed works inspire by his love of nature as a child.

"Growing up in the countryside makes you very aware of the natural phenomena around you and I think my appreciation of detail stems from that," Green explains. "I also think creative attitudes of others inspire me a lot, whether it be a building or a piece of poetry, it's always nice to find something that makes you think or feel differently."

"My process used to involve drawing first and then working on digital software but I'm finding that I'm approaching things in reverse now," he reflects. "I like to play around with Adobe software using photos or filters and then use that as a spring board for the final drawing. My style is quite chameleon-like so my process can be quite challenging at times but that's because I don't enjoy repeating myself all the time."

See more gorgeous portraits on the Sam Green wesbite.

