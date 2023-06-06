Genius optical illusion newspaper ad wows the internet

While it's often said that print is on the decline, we still see plenty of design genius of a more analogue nature. Here's an example that's been doing the rounds on Reddit for a while, and is once again blowing minds. It's an ad and an optical illusion in one – what's not to like?

What at first glance looks like your average page of newspaper ads actually contains a 3D kitchen hidden among the monochrome. The clever design was created for Centro Corona by Felipe Salazar, a Colombian designer, and it's so brilliant, we'd better start making a kitchen-shaped space in our roundup of the best print ads of all time.

Fully kitted out with an extractor fan and kitchen tops, the subtle design really packs a design punch. It's hard to believe that Salazar created this whole room-scape with just typography, and just goes to show the power of a good font and some graphic design (you can equip yourself with some fonts over on our roundup of the best free fonts)

And if you love the fact that this ad doubles up as a mind-boggler, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions, from three-headed deer to the infamous rotating horse.

If you're feeling inspired by this print ad and fancy having a go at making one yourself then download Photoshop and follow some of the best Photoshop tutorials. Or if you'd like to indulge yourself in some more designs, then why not check out our roundup of the best poster designs?