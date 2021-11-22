Unbeatable Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is selling fast

Since its release back in 2017, the popularity of the Nintendo Switch has shown no signs of slowing down. Which probably explains why it can be difficult to find good deals on it. Until today, that is.

Undoubtedly the best Nintendo Switch deal we've seen this year so far, right now you can get a Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £259 in the UK Nintendo store.

Considering the console alone would set you back $299.99 / £259.99 on its own, this bundle deal offers really excellent value for money. Not only that, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the consoles most popular games, which makes all the more appealing.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299.99 at Best Buy

This excellent bundle deal basically means you're essentially getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for free. As Switch deals go, this is the best we've seen so far this year, so don't hang around as stock is already flying off the shelves.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership: £259.99 at Nintendo Store

The exact same bundle deal is available in the UK, directly from the Nintendo store. The best bundle Nintendo Switch deal we've seen this year to date, we don't expect stocks to last long so be quick!

As the best Nintendo deals go, this is the one everyone wants, so if a Switch deal is topping your Christmas list, be sure to act fast as we don't expect stocks to last long. If you're looking for the console on its own, or a different bundle deal, don't miss our guide to all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals happening right now.

