The Mario Nintendo Switch OLED design sounds like bad news

Mario fans were more than a little disappointed with Nintendo's baffling special-edition Mario Day Switch console back in March. Why not an OLED console? Why was everything grey apart from the red Joy-Cons?

But it sounds like Nintendo may aim to make up for that in time for the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October. It's been reported that a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – Mario Red Edition is on the way – and it should look at least a tiny bit more Mariofied than the last offering (see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals for the best prices on current models).

Fans were disappointed that this Mario Day Switch wasn't an OLED – and wasn't very Mario (Image credit: Nintendo/Future)

The rumour comes from the French website Dealabs' contributor billbil-kun, who has accurately broken news on Switch releases in the past. He claims the console will have two red Joy-Cons and a red dock but won’t feature any other Mario branding. That's not much of a step up from the Mario Day Switch released in March, and it still sounds 'less Mario' than the 2021 blue and red Mario Switch. At least the dock is also red this time.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition could look like this (Image credit: Nintendo / Future / Aishah Lenore via Unsplash)

For comparison, the two main Switch OLED models come in all-white or a version with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Cons paired with a black dock. But other special edition OLEDs, such as the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom edition, have been much more radical in their design, but they have also had mixed reactions among fans, so Nintendo may be playing it safe with the Mario edition. But some are already unimpressed. "Please no...come on Nintendo add some Mario drawings, not just basic red," one fan wrote on Twitter.

No release date has been confirmed but we assume it will be timed to arrive in time for the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20. Nintendo will hold a special 15-minute Nintendo Direct event today (31 August, 7am PT / 3pm BST) focusing on the game, so there's a chance the console could see an official announcement then. Super Mario Bros Wonder is a new original 2D Mario side-scrolling game – the first in over a decade. See our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games for more titles, or see below for the best prices on consoles.