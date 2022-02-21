The best Nintendo Switch deals this Presidents' Day

The holidays can be a perfect time to find a bargain, and we've found the best Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals to make it easier than ever. If you've been contemplating picking up Nintendo's latest console with a clutch of great games, but have been put off by the price, then this holiday could be the moment you take the plunge.

Discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles tend to be pretty rare, so it can be worth jumping on one when you see it. For instance, as part of a promotion across this holiday, Woot is offering $20 off a Nintendo Switch console for Amazon Prime members – you simply have to log in with your Amazon account at checkout. See more of today's best prices on consoles below.

We're seeing top discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories, too. For more great titles, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games. Then make sure to kit out your console with the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the best Nintendo Switch travel case.

Today's best Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals

Discount on a new Nintendo Switch console for Amazon Prime members: $299.99 $279.99 at Woot

$20 off: In a rare console discount, Woot is offering $20 off a Nintendo Switch purchase for Amazon Prime members. All you have to do is log in with Amazon and the discount will be applied – just be aware that it'll only work once!



Nintendo Switch OLED: £349 at Amazon

In stock now: Amazon has one of the most popular Nintendo Switch models, the OLED version with white Joy-Con in stock now. Its 7-inch screen make this Switch highly sought after, so it can be hard to get hold of.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $14.99 at GameStop

Up to 75% off: GameStop has a truckload of incredible Switch gaming deals as part of its holiday sale, including this 75% discount on one of the Switch's best-reviewed titles: an open-world adventure that's buckets of fun.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch: $39.99 $29.95 at Target

$10 off: Immerse yourself in your Switch gaming using this high-quality headset from Turtle Beach. Optimised for the Switch, it's perfect for staying comfortable across long gaming sessions – and Target has it at a 25% discount.

Nintendo Switch Lite Console - Coral: $199 at Walmart

In stock: The cheapest Switch you can get right now, the Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock at Walmart for as little as $199. The coral colouring of this edition complements the sleek, all-in-one design, making it as stylish as it is fun.

NBA 2K22 for Nintendo Switch: $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40: Make a $40 saving on the Switch's best basketball title with this limited-time Best Buy deal. Live your NBA and WNBA dreams, but act fast, as this is part of the Presidents' Day Sale and the deal will end today!

If you're working on a really tight budget, then don't forget to check out our guide to free Nintendo Switch games for the best games you can get without spending a penny.

