NVIDIA reveals new top-end GPU: TITAN X

For artists and designers in the digital age, having a capable graphics card is hugely important. And nothing determines how much you can crank up your visual settings like the GPU, which is why the new TITAN X from NVIDIA is so exciting.

Kicking your PC's graphical performance up a notch is a bit of an understatement when it comes to the TITAN X. Part of the GeForce GTX 10-series, the TITAN X has been developed to three times the performance of previous-generation graphics cards, plus innovative new gaming technologies and breakthrough VR experiences.

Packed full of raw horsepower, the TITAN X is driven by 3584 NVIDIA CUDA cores running at 1.5GHz, packing 11 TFLOPs of brute force. Plus it’s armed with 12 GB of GDDR5X memory – one of the fastest memory technologies in the world.

The NIVIDIA website states: "TITAN X is crafted to offer superior heat dissipation using vapor chamber cooling technology in a die cast aluminum body. It’s a powerful combination of brilliant efficiency, stunning design, and industry-leading performance."

You can find full specs for the TITAN X over on NVIDIA's website.