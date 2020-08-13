One Perfect Shot goes from awesome Twitter page to epic TV show

If you're a fan of cinematography, you've probably already heard of the Twitter page One Perfect Shot. With a single screenshot, the account distills various acclaimed films into, well, one perfect shot. It's a paean to the beauty of cinema, and it's about to make the leap from Twitter page to TV show.

In collaboration with HBO Max, the cinematography account is about to become a small screen documentary, produced and narrated by filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The show promises to allow acclaimed directors to "pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots" (if you're inspired to create your own masterpiece, check out our best laptops for video editing). But how do you turn a simple Twitter account into a fully-fledged show?

We cannot even begin to describe how honored we are to be working with @ava and her team @ARRAYNow to bring this idea to life. Stay tuned to @hbomax!! 📺 https://t.co/RYUtMAGCmbAugust 7, 2020

According to IndieWire, the show will maintain the premise of the account itself, with each episode focussing on a single frame. A different director will dissect one of their career-defining shots in each 30-minute episode, discussing the technical wizardry and challenges that went into it.

Intriguingly, the show will also feature "360-degree field of view cameras," allowing the director (and the audience) to "literally enter each shot" – which sounds like a truly immersive treat for cinematography fans. Not only that, but each director "will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them." We're excited to hear that, rather than broadening the theme, the producers are planning to explore the single shot concept in even more microscopic detail.

When you get to make a TV series about that Twitter account that you love. That’s me today. Gonna be a fun ride with @OnePerfectShot. Wait until you see the filmmakers break down their shots like you’ve never seen before. I mean... https://t.co/YeFqisUHW5 pic.twitter.com/8Aqh9hnMTfAugust 7, 2020

A Twitter account might seem an unusual inspiration for a show, but streaming services seem to be thinking outside the box when it comes to new commissions – according to Deadline, Netflix recently bought the rights to a short story originally posted to Reddit. And it seems DuVernay (above) is already a fan of One Perfect Shot.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” DuVernay said in a statement. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me". Indeed, by offering forensic detail on individual shots, the show should shine a light on the complex artistry of cinematography. HBO hasn't yet announced a release date for one perfect shot. In the meantime, you can get your creative documentary fix with these 7 must-see art shows on Disney+.

