This Blockbuster store is on Airbnb for the ultimate 90s-themed sleepover

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, especially during the horror movie that is 2020. If a retro movie-themed sleepover sounds like the perfect antidote to the world outside, you might be in luck – the world's last ever Blockbuster store is offering fans the chance to stay the night through Airbnb.

Decked out in a delightfully 90s design style, the store in Bend, Oregon, has been transformed into a living room, complete with TV (square, of course), sofa-bed, beanbags and a whole host of "new releases" from the 1990s on VHS. It seems the 90s are officially cool (rad?) again – check out more top design trends for 2020.

Looks like heaven to us (Image credit: Airbnb)

“As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world,” owner Sandi Harding explains in the listing, titled End of Summer Sleepover at The Last Blockbuster. "So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favourite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era."

Customers can visit the living room area during store hours (Image credit: Sandi Harding)

The experience is only available for three nights in September, with booking opening on 17 August. But after the final guests check out, customers can still check out the living room space during store hours. And in a lovely swipe at Netflix, if you're after a film recommendation in advance, you can simply ring up to take advantage of its "Callgorithm".

In a world of video-on-demand and streaming services (here's how to get 15% off Disney+, by the way), the days of bricks-and-mortar video rental stores seem to be numbered . Harding says its thanks to "the incredible local community in Bend" that one last Blockbuster has managed to remain standing as a final link to a simpler times.

We need this bedding (Image credit: Sandi Harding)

If you aren't lucky enough to live near Oregon, there are still plenty of ways to indulge in a touch of 90s nostalgia during these strange times. Not only has a fan project just made Mac OS 8 available to download on any modern machine, but there are tons of retro gaming consoles available to buy right now. Check out the best deals below.

Read more: