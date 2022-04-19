This optical illusion reveals if you're young at heart (apparently)

We've seen plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, but not many that claim to reveal the secrets of your mind and soul. Here's an example that, supposedly, has something to say about the viewer's "mental age". But whether or not there's actually anything in the claim, it's a cool illusion nonetheless.

An optical illusion is currently doing the rounds featuring, depending on how you look at it, either a young girl's head or an old man's. And apparently, whichever you see first will determine whether you're young or old at heart. A bold claim – most optical illusions are simply content to look mind-bending.

Is it a young girl or an old man? (Image credit: The Minds Journal)

The illusion, shared (without attribution) by The Minds Journal, takes the form of an abstract line drawing. The site claims it reveals the viewer's "mental age," (which isn't a particularly medical phrase), meaning "how you see the world, through the eyes of a young kid or through the lens of someone elder."

(Image credit: The Minds Journal)

If you saw the girl (above), apparently you're a kid at heart. "You still see the world with the curiosity of a child. Despite your experiences and troubles, you have not let go of your innocence, that you’ve had since the very beginning."

Meanwhile, if (like me) you saw the old man first (below), it's a very different story. You are "quite mature in your thoughts. You have had the experiences and knowledge which have helped you grow as a person. You have, as time passed, grown as a wise soul and if this was the picture you observed first, you are calm and humble as well."

(Image credit: The Minds Journal)

So there we have it, I am, as I have always thought, wise, calm and humble. Mind you, The Minds Journal doesn't share any scientific basis for these interpretations, so we'll just have to take the site's word for it.

From rotating horses to falling stick people, we've seen some pretty incredible optical illusions over the past few months. And then there are the accidental ones, like the hilarious three-headed deer. Fancy creating your own? Check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

