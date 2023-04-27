I love this simple yet effective healthcare rebrand

The world of US healthcare is complex, and often hard to navigate, which is why simple design and branding solutions stand out in this space. And a rebrand by Mucho has given life science software Ostro a head-turning new look.

Ostro aims to help patients navigate the US healthcare system, connecting people to the medicines and treatments that are best suited to them. Previously known as RxDefine, Ostro needed a new brand that clearly communicated its complex offering – and Mucho has clearly been reading some of the best branding books.

The hole punch effect really works (Image credit: Ostro)

Mucho (opens in new tab) worked with A Hundred Monkeys (opens in new tab) to develop a new name, Ostro, which means 'a wind in the Mediterranean coming from the South'. It also hints at navigation – part of what Ostro does, although as far as we know there's no sea involved.

The new brand was inspired by construction system Meccano, which fits Ostro because of the connections and links Ostro provides. The new logo is built on a Meccano-like modular lozenge, and the graphic language extends on this. The branding also reminds me of hospital wristbands, which seems fitting.

The wristband vibes create an inter-connected graphic language (Image credit: Ostro)

The type is Neue Haas Grotesk, aka Helvetica, which is a simple yet apt choice for the brand. Overall, this is a simple yet effective solution for a complex offering.

Clean, clear copy explains Ostro's offering (Image credit: Ostro)

For another example of branding done well, see our recent piece on DCYPHER. And if you've created some branding you think could be worthy of an award, then enter the Brand Impact Awards (opens in new tab) now. If you win, you'd be in good company – Mucho won four awards last year.

