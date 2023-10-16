Reddit can't get enough of this sharp lamp shade design

It's not often that we have cause to write about lampshades here at Creative Bloq, although we have reviewed some of the best craft lights and the best desk lamps. But a particularly sharp design has won the attention of the design community over on Reddit.

The Japanese designer Nanako Kume has designed a range of lampshades inspired by the shapes of pencil shavings. And what's fascinating to see is that she actually makes them in much the same way.

One of Kume's designs has been winning lots lots of up votes on Reddit recently for the mix of clever concept and clean execution. And if her lampshades look like the shavings of a giant pencil, that's because that's really what they are. In a beautiful video on her Instagram, she shared some of her process for making the lamps, showing how she prepares and treats the wood to create a pencil-like shaft.

Both the video and Kume's design have received a lot of love online. "Everything about this is stunning! The concept, production and final outcome. I want one!,"one person wrote on Instagram. "Everything… and I mean every about this video is amazing, beautiful and heart felt. The sound, the visuals the sharpener and the movement," someone else wrote.

Kume has designed several light shades with her process. They include designs with long spirals of shavings that have a fantastic architectural quality (see our round up of famous buildings for more inspiration). We're not sure if there's anyway to buy the pieces outside of Japan - we've reached out to ask.