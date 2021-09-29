Peter Rabbit leaps into an adorable modern redesign

Thanks to Beatrix Potter's adorable illustrations and enchanting storytelling, Peter Rabbit has become one of the most beloved children's book characters. But as Peter turns 120, he has been given a modern makeover to remain "relevant and loved by the next generation."

One of the UK's most famous bunnies is about to hit his 120th birthday and to celebrate, Peter will be receiving a digital brand refresh. The updated logo will be rolling out across social media platforms and brand packaging in the lead up to the lovable rabbit's birthday in 2022. Fancy having a go at illustrating? Check out our guide on how to illustrate a children's book.

The evolution of Peter Rabbit's design. (Image credit: Penguin Random House Children’s/Beatrix Potter)

The logo has already been added to the Peter Rabbit website, and it looks totally adorable. Create Future is the studio behind this rebranding, and have posted a nifty video breaking down the design - so you aspiring graphic designers out there can get an inside scoop.

As you can see above, the logo is still very much based on Potter's original design, with the pose and silhouette remaining the same. But the new logo features cleaner lines and updated colours. The Peter Rabbit design will sit on a new logo that also features Beatrix Potter's signature, to "act as signifiers of the official and original Peter Rabbit brand" as Create Future tells us.

Anna Billson, art director at Penguin Random House Children’s, has said that the new logo "fuses past, present and future, by combining the classic bespoke Beatrix Potter typeface with a reinterpreted version of the iconic running rabbit.” We can see that this new logo appeals to both a new and established audience and we love the touch of adding Beatrix Potter's signature, as it makes it feel more personal.

Create Future made a super handy brand toolkit. (Image credit: Create Future)

The redesign has been praised online, with people responding to the new logo on Twitter. One user said, "Phenomenal work and team! That really is a dream project!" whereas another commented, "Beautiful work."

We have to agree that this is a wonderful update to an iconic illustration, and we are glad to see that Peter Rabbit is as adorable as ever. If you wanted to try your hand at illustration, check out our article on how to get Adobe Illustrator.

