Wait, is a Pixar and Studio Ghibli crossover on the way?

They're two of the most famous animation studios in the world, albeit with entirely different styles. Studio Ghibli is famous for its traditional, hand-drawn illustrations, while Pixar is the king of CGI world-building. But if a cryptic tweet from the former is anything to go by, they might be about to join forces.

Studio Ghibli took to Twitter to post a drawing (below) showing a scene from its 1988 hit classic My Neighbour Totoro, adapted to feature Michael “Mike” Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan of Monsters, Inc. fame. (You can find every Pixar film on Disney Plus – here's how to get 15% off).

pic.twitter.com/iSjVuRcuQ0May 13, 2021 See more

Published with no caption, it's unclear whether the tweet is a hint at a potential collaboration with Pixar, or simply an affectionate nod to the animation powerhouse. It wouldn't be the first time the worlds of Pixar and Studio Ghibli have collided – fans might remember that Totoro had a cameo appearance in Toy Story 3.

Toroto in Toy Story 3 (Image credit: Pixar)

And while Studio Ghibli is most famous for its traditional animations, the company has recently forayed into computer animation – albeit with mixed results. But if there's one studio that can help Ghibli achieve CGI greatness, it's Pixar.

Whether or not a collab comes to fruition, there's been plenty for both Ghibli and and Pixar fans to get their teeth into over the past few months, from this terrifying Pixar logo transformation to this tantalising secret behind Studio Ghibli's iconic food animation.

Read more: