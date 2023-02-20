MacBook Air M1 returns to record low price in Presidents' Day deal

Today's Presidents' Day sale in the US is the last major date for discounts until Memorial Day, so if you're looking for a new MacBook, now might be the time to buy. Presidents' Day proper has begun and we've seen a few MacBook deals that take our fancy.

Amazon has big savings across the 2021 MacBook Pros, including almost $500 off the 14-inch M1 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro, now $2,499 $1,999.97 (opens in new tab). That's with 16GB RAM and a hefty 1TB SSD. The larger 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same specs is reduced from $2,699 to $2,399 (opens in new tab).

Both of these laptops have recently been superseded by new 2023 models kitted out with the even more powerful M2 Pro or M2 Pro Max chips (see our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2, 2023) review). The newer devices start at much the same retail price as the 2021 models when they were released, but you'll have to pay top whack for them at the moment. If you don't need the very fastest performance possible, these 2021 MacBooks will more than meet most people's needs, and they're now several hundred dollars cheaper.

And if you don't need the power of a Pro, Best Buy has some great Presidents' Day MacBook deals (opens in new tab). That includes $200 off the 2020 MacBook Air, now just $799, which is a joint record low with prices we saw during Black Friday. You'll need to be quick though, these deals end today (20 February). For more options, we also have a roundup for the best Presidents' Day Apple deals overall.

The best Presidents' Day MacBook deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200: This was superseded by a new M2 model last year, but Apple's still selling the 2020 M1, and it's the best value MacBook out there. It's even cheaper right not at Best Buy in a deal that matches the record low price we saw at Amazon during Black Friday in November. This remains the laptop that we most use at Creative Bloq, and we're still quite in love with it (see our five-star review). LIMITED TIME DEAL FOR 20 FEBRUARY

MacBook Pro 16 (M1 Pro, 2021, 1TB): $2,699 $2,399 at Amazon

Save $300: Until January, the 2021 MacBook Pro 16 was the ultimate MacBook, offering dazzling performance with its M1 Pro or M1 Pro Max chip. And it still offers dazzling performance now. Some will be prepared to pay for the new model, but if you're looking to save, this 2021 device is a stunning laptop that will set you back almost $500 less. See our full MacBook Pro 16 2021 review for more details.

MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro, 2021, 1TB): $2,499 $1,999,97 at Amazon

Save $499.03: Amazon has Presidents' Day MacBook deals on several configurations of the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook too. This deal on the 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD setup is a joint record saving, matching the deal that we saw during Black Friday last year. The specs are the same as the larger 16-inch device above, making this a nice deal if you want outstanding performance in a smaller device.

MacBook Pro (M2, 2022): from $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $200: This is the newest generation of Apple's smaller and more economical 13-inch MacBook, now with M2 silicon. Although this is M2, it isn't a highly optimised for demanding video processing as the M1 Pro MacBook Pros above and it starts at just 8GB RAM, but it's a lot cheaper, and more portable too. There's $200 off on several configurations. LIMITED TIME DEAL FOR 20 FEBRUARY

Not found the Presidents' Day MacBook deal for you? If you're looking for something else, or you're not in the US, see the best current MacBook prices in your region below. For more Presidents' Day discounts, see our guide to the best Presidents' Day TV deals.

