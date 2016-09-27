Preview app designs in real-time with Adobe XD update

The latest preview from Adobe is here, and it looks like good news for designers who need to prototype and preview their work on mobile devices. As part of the ready to download Preview 7, Adobe have announced today that both iOS and Android users will be able to access Adobe XD companion apps for iPhones, iPads and Android phones, with tablet support not long off, either. So if you're struggling with how to make an app on a desktop, you'll now be able to visualise the results in real-time on an appropriate platform.

All you need to do is connect your mobile device to your computer via a USB cable, open you XD project on your desktop, and you'll instantly see the results in real-time. Don't worry, they're currently busy working on wireless support, too.

Further updates in this preview include an aspect ratio lock for when you need to resize objects, a new zoom shortcut that allows users to focus on any section, and a scrolling option that gives you the option to make any artboard scroll vertically.

A range of new slide transitions and the ability to share URLs unique to specific artboards finish off the update, with Adobe hoping that these will help designers guide clients and colleagues through web prototypes.