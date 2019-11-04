Be the first to try Procreate 5

Procreate 5 public beta is almost here, and if you want to be one of the first to test it, you can now sign up to be notified as soon as applications are open. This isn't the first we've heard of Procreate 5. Back in September, Savage revealed the exciting new features that are set to make the latest version of the iPad drawing app the best yet.

And this isn't the only big news we're expecting today, as with Adobe MAX happening in LA, we're also hoping for news about the release of Photoshop for iPad. It seems it's gonna be a good day for iPad apps for designers.

So what does Procreate 5 offer? (See our Procreate 5 post for a full rundown of the features.) Well, it has a new super-speedy graphics engine, named Valkyrie, some big changes to brushes and colours in the app, and even more useful tools. Creatives can also now import their favourite Photoshop brushes directly into Procreate. And you can also combine brushes to make custom Dual Brushes, with over 150 brush settings.

There's now a floating Color Picker, so it's easier to play around with hues, improved Color Dynamics for easier transformation of colours, and a definite plus point is the option to import CMYK and RGB ICC profiles. The new Clone Tool also makes duplicating textures nice and easy, while the introduction of Animation Assist means working with animation is about to become a lot easier with features like instant playback and an animation essential, onion skinning.

We're obviously excited, and we're not the only ones. Here's a snapshot of what Twitter had to say at Procreate's announcement.

As you might expect, not everyone can be a beta tester, but all you need to do to be notified when applications open is sign up with your email address. So, with no time to waste go and get yourself signed up today.



