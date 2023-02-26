My favourite PSVR 2 design detail is astonishing – can you see it?

PSVR 2 is out and I've been lucky enough to get my hands on this new virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5. The system is beautifully conceived but there's one design detail that I simply adore, and it's a sign Sony is in a rich and confident vein of form right now.

You can find out exactly what this new gaming headset is capable of in my PSVR 2 review and in my feature 'PSVR 2: everything you need to know'. But for all of the swish new advanced technology inside the headset, including the best eye-tracking system I've experienced, there's a literal tiny detail that I can't stop thinking about. We teased it a year ago in our first look at PSVR 2's design, but now I'm holding the headset in my hands and I love this feature.

The PSVR 2 headset has a rigid ring that slips over the back of your head. This features a padded, black rubber internal banding to ensure comfor; it's bumpy to the touch. At first I thought this was simply a standard textured material. To the naked eye it looks like tiny raised dots. Taking out my camera I zoomed in on this band and was astonished to see incredibly small PlayStation symbols; microscopic squares, triangles, crosses and circles.

Hiding the PlayStation symbols on the PSVR 2 headset is a brilliant piece of design and branding (Image credit: Future)

The PlayStation symbols are so tiny they can't be seen by the naked eye, but a strong zoom on my camera reveals the astonishing design detail. Below you can see exactly how small this famous branding is, as I use a sewing needle for scale. The PlayStation symbols can literally be put on the tip of a needle.

The iconic PlayStation symbols are literally the size of a needle's point – that's tiny (Image credit: Future)

This isn't the first time Sony has done this, as the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller and the PlayStation 5 casing also feature a small PlayStation symbol texture. But the use of them on PlayStation VR2 is so small and subtle I simply find it an astonishing design choice.

It's the kind of design Easter egg fans will love but also reminds me of how strong product design can come from the smallest detail. As much as the broader ergonomics and technology of PSVR 2 is, this attention to detail resonates confidence. If Sony spends time on such minuscule details as a user you're assured the product overall is going to be good.

If you're lucky enough to own a PSVR 2 then use a camera or camera phone to zoom in and check out this amazing PSVR 2 design secret for yourself. I also have a guide to the best PSVR 2 games that will reveal which can showcase the technology inside your new virtual reality headset.

