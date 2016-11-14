Win an Armari reVeRie VR25 PC Workstation worth $2,500!

Radeon Technology Group are looking for the best CG artists in the world to champion its Radeon ProRender plugin, for Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya, and the winner will take home a new Armari workstation powered by the latest Radeon Pro WX 7100 GPU, worth $2,500. Five runners up will win a Radeon Pro WX 7100 graphics card. That’s not the best news, the winner of the Radeon ProRender Challenge will become an ambassador for ProRender, the new physically-based rendering engine.

Five runners up will win a Radeon Pro WX 7100 graphics card

To enter the challenge you need to download a FREE copy of Radeon ProRender plug-in for Autodesk 3ds Max or Autodesk Maya and start creating. Radeon ProRender plug-in is made for designers, artists, and creatives, who want to make stunning renderings. It’s a physically accurate raytracing plugin that can help you create photorealistic images with ease.

The entries will be judged by leading industry figures that include AMD’s Virtual Production Director James Knight, 3D World editor Ian Dean, and CG Channel’s editor Jim Thacker.

Judges will consider the technical and creative merits of entries and how best artists have made use of ProRender. Each judge will select six entrants to be put forward to a shortlist, the most nominated candidate will win the first prize.

All entries will need to include breakdowns of their process as well as be resident in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. All themes of art will be considered but the winning entry should showcase the best results possible in ProRender.

The deadline for entries is 28 March 2017. To enter, simply send your entry to the following email address: Prorendercompetition@futurenet.com

Terms and conditions: By entering you agree to be bound by these terms and the Competition Rules. Entries must be submitted in .jpeg or .psd format (max size 10MB) by midnight (GMT) on 28 March 2017. Go to this link to submit entries: www.creativebloq.com/news/radeon-prorender. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries are limited to one per individual. Open to all residents of UK, US (exc Rhode Island), Canada (exc Quebec), Australian and New Zealand who are 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited and any party involved in the competition. One winner and three runners up will be selected by a panel of judges and notified by email. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. All entries will become the property of Future upon receipt and will not be returned. By entering the competition, you grant Future and its licensees the right free of charge to republish your entry in any medium or format. You warrant that the entry is entirely your own work.