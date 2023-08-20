These jaw-dropping 3D drawings look impossibly realistic

We're often left questioning our eyes because of optical illusions, but in this case, our eyes aren't to blame. Rahil Jindran uses pens, pencils, brushes and paper to create drawings that look just like real physical objects, and his 3D art is blowing minds online.

In a viral Instagram Reel that's now picked up 2.5 million likes, Jindran reveals a glimpse of the process he uses to create hyperrealistic 3D drawings. "Art is power," he says (see our pick of the best realistic pencil drawings for more jaw-dropping art).

A post shared by Artist Rahil Jindran (@rahiljindran) A photo posted by on

In his viral Reel, Jindran shares hyperrealistic 3D drawings of a 50 rupee banknote, playing cards, a glass of water, a lipstick, a watch and more. The comments on his post are full of praise for his skills, and requests for him to tackle particular subjects. In another video, Jindran shows the whole process of drawing a bottle of fizzy drink with the bottle laying on the paper as he works.

A post shared by Artist Rahil Jindran (@rahiljindran) A photo posted by on

Rahil has many other pieces on his Instagram account, from pictures of everyday objects to celebrities. If you're looking to stock up on supplies for your own work, see our pick of the best pencils and the best coloured pencils.