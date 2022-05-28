This $600 saving makes this the best Memorial Day TV deal so far

We think we've found it! The best TV deal so far this Memorial Day might be this 50-inch Samsung 4K, QLED TV that's had a huge $600 slashed off the price. Right now over at B&H Photo it's down from $1,497.99 to just $897.99 (opens in new tab). That's an amazing deal!

We rate this TV. Samsung has a great reputation for making top quality TVs, and our sister company Tom's Guide gave it a glowing review, calling it 'the king of the QLEDs.' It's a truly beautiful TV, and right now it's going for under $900.

Save $600: This is one of the best TV deals we've ever seen. Period. It's a QLED, 4K 50-inch TV that usually goes for $1,497.99, but right now can be bought for just $897.99. That's a saving of $600! Quality TV, quality deal.



Save $180: If you want some more deal ideas, how's about this! Insignia is Best Buy's own TV brand, so they sell at competitive prices all rear round. You can also get pretty great deals on them, and that includes this great $180 discount on the 55-inch 4K model.



Save $50: Here's something a little smaller, but still super sharp quality. This 32-inch smart TV (Fire), is currently going for under $150. We rate Insignia (Best Buy-owned) as a solid TV brand, but take note this is not a 4K TV. Great secondary TV choice.



