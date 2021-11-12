Save $345 on Surface Pro 8 bundle in surprise price drop

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface Pro range, and are excited to report a stellar bundle deal on the new Surface Pro 8 from Microsoft itself. Seeing that it only came out on 22 October, we're surprised to be seeing any deals on the model at all!

Right now you can buy the Surface Pro 8 and get Microsoft 365, a complete protection plan, the signature keyboard nad free Surface earbuds, all down from $1,698 to $1,433 - saving you $345.69.

On top of that, there's a cracking deal on the Surface Pro 7 right now. We have regularly seen deals on the Surface Pro 7 from the likes of Best Buy cutting $260 off the price, but right now you can save $400 on the model. See below for more details.

And if you're looking for some more deals, we've put together an article on all the best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deals coming up.

The best Surface Pro 7 deal right now

Surface Pro 8 bundle: $1,698 Surface Pro 8 bundle: $1,698 $1,433 at Microsoft

Save $345: Get the brand new Surface Pro 8, with keyboard, and Microsoft 365, protection and free earbuds, and enjoy $345 off! This is the best Surface Pro 8 deal we can currently find.



Surface Pro 7: $1,199 Surface Pro 7: $1,199 $799.99 at Microsoft

Save $400: This is the latest model of the Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touch-screen, Intel i5 core, and 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Just head over to Microsoft and configure to get this massive saving.



Surface Pro (LTE): $1,249.99 Surface Pro (LTE): $1,249.99 $799.99 at Adorama

Save $450: This 12.3-inch Surface Pro runs Windows 10 Pro, has an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. As it's a LTE tablet, you can get the internet wherever you are (not just with Wi-Fi).



If the above deals aren't quite right for you, or they aren't available where you are, take a look at the other deals we've found below:

