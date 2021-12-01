The best Surface Pro 8 prices: all the best deals right now

This page is dedicated to bringing you the best Surface Pro 8 prices wherever you are in the world, and for good reason. Microsoft's all new Surface Pro 8 got a release date in October 2021 after much demand for an up-to-date iteration of the popular series. It immediately caught the attention and imagination of creative professionals around the world, with its streamlined design, and cutting edge internals, perfectly timed to make the most of Windows 11.

So what's different? It's got the thinest bezels of a Surface Pro to date for a start, rounded edges and super fast processing power. Microsoft has also provided sufficient ports, including Thunderbolt 4. If all of that sounds vaguely familiar, it should, as the Surface Pro 8 is definitely offering itself as true competition to the iPad Pro. It even has the same starting price as the iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) – $1099/£999. And after having hands-on experience with the hybrid tablet, we think it does a cracking job.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro 8: price

The starting price version of the Surface Pro 8 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Those who remember getting the Surface Pro 7 when it came out will see that as a bit of a step up in both insides, but also price. The 7 started at $749/£799, but you got i3 with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The Surface Pro 7+ released at $899/£899 with an i5 plus 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, ie, the same insides as the new eighth iteration, but certainly looks and feels like an older generation of tablet compared to the Surface Pro 8.

Surface Pro 8: design & display

The Surface Pro 8 provides a much needed design update to a series that was starting to seem old. Though we're fans of the Surface Pro 7 (and 7+), design-wise, the they looked and felt a bit samey. The 8 releases with a beautiful, dark graphite finish, rounded corners and thin bezels that really accentuate the larger (13-inch) screen.

That screen comes with 2,880 x 1,920 resolution - something that looks gorgeous on that sized display - and up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a lovely addition. What's also nice is that the 8 comes with 470 nits brightness, and 103% of the sRGB spectrum, making this the best looking display on a Surface Pro yet, and one perfectly geared towards digital artists.

Surface Pro 8: battery

If you are looking at the Surface Pro 8 as a possible tablet for creative work, we're glad to say that this iteration is by far the best for battery to date. Anyone wanting to take this tablet out with them for on the-the-fly sketching will be happy to hear that the battery lasts a solid eight hours with constant use – a world away from the few hours that the 7 could offer on one full charge.

