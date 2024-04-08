School competition AI art winner sparks heated debate

By Joseph Foley
published

The judges should have spotted this.

An AI-generated image of a monkey king
(Image credit: Tuanzi Chong via Facebook)

School kids have a knack for adopting the latest technologies to make their lives easier, often ahead of their teachers. And in the age of generative AI it seems that extends from using Chat GPT to write homework assignments to using AI art generators to win the school art competition.

A secondary school in Taiwan has withdrawn the top prize for digital art in its teacher-student art show after it was pointed out that the winning entry had been made with text-to-image generative AI. And the incident has sparked intense debate among education authorities and experts.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles